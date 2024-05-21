EDITORIAL: ANC rides roughshod over opposition
ANC resorts to its voting muscle to push through two important matters related to the political system
21 May 2024 - 05:00
The ANC resorted to its time-old tradition of using its voting muscle in the National Assembly to push through two important matters related to the political system, despite opposition party objections.
On both issues — a resolution on the limits and disclosure thresholds for political party funding and the confirmation of the names for the electoral reform consultation panel — a broadly acceptable compromise could have been found. ..
