EDITORIAL: Ill-conceived merger moves
03 April 2024 - 05:00
Faced with an election on May 29, parliament and the cabinet have rushed through a raft of controversial and half-baked policies and laws.
In its last scheduled meeting for this administration, the cabinet approved two controversial decisions that are likely to harm and cause uncertainty to small business owners in the next two years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.