EDITORIAL: A little fiddle with formulas
It is doubtful that the change in funding allocations for political parties rushed through parliament will contribute to equitability
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi justified the alteration of the funding formula for political parties (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/politics/2024-03-04-anc-bulldozes-party-funding-bill-that-will-boost-its-coffers/) and independent representatives by citing the constitutional provision that allocations be carried out in a proportional and equitable manner.
It is debatable, however, whether the proposal contained in the Electoral Matters Amendment Bill adopted by parliament’s home affairs committee last week will achieve this objective in an equitable manner. The bill changes the previous formula of two-thirds allocated on a proportional basis and one-third on an equitable basis to one where 90% is allocated on a proportional basis and 10% equitably. ..
