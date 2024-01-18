EDITORIAL: Full marks to IDC in Tongaat rescue
18 January 2024 - 05:00
“In assessing this business rescue plan, cognisance should be taken of the importance of the role of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) in providing significant [post commencement funding], which has been the oxygen and lifeblood of this rescue process, without which it is probable that the liquidation of Tongaat Hulett would have ensued.”
That’s what the experts who managed the business rescue process of one of SA’s oldest and largest sugar producers said in a plan — overwhelmingly approved by creditors last week — outlining how Tongaat can continue on a solvent basis. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.