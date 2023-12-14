EDITORIAL: Despair or hope, division or unity, regression or progress
This year was one of the most challenging and turbulent in our history, but there are glimpses of resilience
14 December 2023 - 05:00
As we bid farewell to 2023 it is hard to find reasons to celebrate. The year was marked by multiple crises that exposed the deep-rooted problems facing SA and its people.
From the worst post-pandemic economic recovery among emerging markets and its devastating impact on livelihoods, to persistent load-shedding and dysfunctional rail and port infrastructure that hampered economic activity, the ongoing corruption scandals and the coalition circus in our biggest municipalities that eroded public trust and confidence, the year was one of the most challenging and turbulent in our history...
