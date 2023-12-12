EDITORIAL: Marokane’s list of challenges is formidable
New CEO will need the support of his board and, crucially, of government
12 December 2023 - 05:00
Business school textbooks often talk of how important it is for an executive to be good at managing up, not just managing down. This could hardly be more relevant than for new Eskom CEO designate Dan Marokane.
His success will depend on whether he can rely on the support of his board and, crucially, of government. Marokane had better know how difficult that is going to be if he is going to tackle SA’s most difficult but most vital CEO job. He will be Eskom’s 15th CEO in just over 15 years and he should at least know the perils of the politics he is likely to face...
