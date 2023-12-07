EDITORIAL: December deadline for preferred bidders must be final one
Further extensions would undermine efforts by the government to increase electricity generation capacity
07 December 2023 - 05:00
Minister of minerals & energy Gwede Mantashe has given the remaining five (out of 11) preferred bidders under the risk mitigation independent power producer procurement round (RMIPPPP) until end-December 2023 to reach commercial close.
If the projects, including Karpowership SA’s three floating gas-to-power plants which won more than half the capacity up for grabs under the programme, fail to meet this deadline it should be the end of the road for them...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.