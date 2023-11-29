EDITORIAL: The Cachalia Catch 22
The DA’s pickle over an outspoken MP was probably unavoidable
29 November 2023 - 05:00
Damned if it did, damned if it didn’t. That was the DA’s predicament when MP and then shadow public enterprises minister Ghaleb Cachalia tweeted that he “will not be silenced” and “Israel is committing genocide”.
This was after his party’s parliamentary caucus had resolved that its MPs should not comment publicly on the Israel-Hamas conflict until the party had formulated an official position on the issue...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.