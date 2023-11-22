EDITORIAL: Transnet needs to focus on productivity — and partners
The cost in terms of economic growth has been enormous as a result of the mess at the rail utility
Rome is burning, Transnet’s acting CEO Michelle Phillips said on Monday. She was describing the crisis at the Durban port, where more than 60 vessels are waiting at anchor, with tens of thousands of containers stuck at sea and the backlog expected to take months to clear.
Now it is imports that are embroiled in the logistics crisis, with retailers such as Woolworths warning of empty shelves ahead of the festive season, and industrial companies warning of delays to vital imports of spares and equipment. That adds to the export crisis that the failures at Transnet’s freight rail and port services have brought upon the economy, with fruit exporters unable to get their product to market in time to prevent them going bad, and bulk commodity exporters losing out on key markets. The cost in terms of economic growth has been enormous. And there is little sign of progress despite the president setting up his National Logistics Crisis Committee earlier this year and business investi...
