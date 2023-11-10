EDITORIAL: Clarity required on the army’s role in crime fighting
Operation Prosper will cost nearly R500m and will remain in force until April
10 November 2023 - 05:00
It would be churlish to dismiss the government’s plan to deploy 3,300 soldiers to help police clamp down on rampant crime. But more clarity is required on the strategy behind this extraordinary step by the president.
Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa told the National Council of Provinces that he had authorised the deployment of soldiers — with effect from this month — to support police during various crime-fighting operations including illegal mining. Operation Prosper, the campaign’s code name, will cost nearly R500m and will remain in force until April...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.