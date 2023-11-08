EDITORIAL: Sasfin faces major reputational challenge
The bank has sacked the offenders involved in a scandal, but the damage to its image and trust will be hard to fix
08 November 2023 - 05:00
“There was a criminal syndicate operating across ... almost all the banks,” Sasfin boss Michael Sassoon said this last week as the niche bank and wealth manager confessed to a shocking case of money laundering and fraud by its own staff.
In broad brushstrokes, the group of criminals was sending money out of the country in a “sophisticated” manner that circumvents laws that limit how much money can be transferred and that are supposed to prevent money from being used for illegal purposes. ..
