EDITORIAL: If you see something, say something
Grindrod Bank did not report fraud by Nat Industries when it was discovered
31 October 2023 - 05:00
If you see something, say something. That is the simple principle that should guide any responsible corporate citizen in SA, a country where corruption is endemic.
But Grindrod Bank failed to follow this principle when it was entangled in fraud by Nat Industries, a payroll service provider. Now it faces a R100m lawsuit from Finance Factors, a factoring company that was duped by Nat Industries and lost R128m...
