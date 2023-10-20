EDITORIAL: Renewal remains elusive for the ANC

By the time the British Conservative Party lost its majority to Tony Blair’s Labour Party in 1997, there was consensus — evident in the scale of its defeat — that it was due a spell on the opposition benches. It was beset with sleaze — sex scandals, suggestions of corruption, a pervasive whiff of incompetence, uninspiring leadership and, perhaps most importantly, the notion that it was out of ideas. In the context of 1979 when its long run began, it had won all the big arguments. By 1997 hard left politics in the UK was dead and the Tories were consequently rudderless.
This may sound familiar. This week, former president Thabo Mbeki criticised his own party. “We did not renew the ANC after that conference resolution of 2017, that resolution has been repeated by the conference of 2022, to renew the ANC,” he said. “We are now in October, that was 10 months ago, nothing has happened to renew the ANC. So what was diagnosed in 2017 we are not attending to.”
Recent events have revealed that the ANC, despite the best efforts of President Cyril Ramaphosa, appears to be unable to see that the moment for renewal in office is passing. He was elected with a wafer-thin majority to lead renewal. It’s worth remembering the context — two administrations under Jacob Zuma that were characterised by state capture, the sanitised catch-all we use to describe the looting of the state and a relentless assault on institutions, the long tail of which will keep millions of our compatriots in unnecessary penury.
Despite this, almost half of the party’s membership wanted to keep Zuma on. That’s probably why Ramaphosa’s administration is behaving so incoherently. It seems impossible that the same political party can contain both a minister who would rather let our energy crisis roll on at any cost if he doesn’t get coal and gas generation as well as those who want to concession out the power stations and put the generation of quick, cheap renewable energy out to tender. But they’re not only in the same party, they’re in the same cabinet.
How can the president be so close to the private sector in various crisis committees on energy, logistics and crime when he has people in his cabinet whose life work is to destroy the good ship capital and all who sail in it?
In a way, Ramaphosa has done well under these circumstances. He has patiently out-waited some of the most egregious state capture kingpins in his own ranks, and he has worked around his own people, even going so far as to create whole ministries to avoid difficult individuals in the cabinet. But when he has to stand up and express the party’s position as formulated at its last policy conference on foreign policy, or on the economy, or on state-owned enterprises, he must know in his soul that the party he speaks for is, indeed, sleazy, incompetent and out of ideas.
Recent frantic activity to resuscitate Transnet is likely to be too little too late and there could be a jobs bloodbath in mining. As Mbeki suggests, it’s likely that moment for renewal has passed, and the party will be petrified by the elections. The ANC may remain in government in some form in 2024, but while it is in office it appears unable to reform.
EDITORIAL: Renewal remains elusive for the ANC
Despite the president’s best efforts, the party seems incoherent and rudderless
