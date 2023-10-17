EDITORIAL: Africa has a place at the table and must use it well
Continent given a third seat on the IMF executive board
17 October 2023 - 05:00
The first IMF annual meetings to be held on African soil ended in Marrakesh at the weekend with a welcome outcome for the continent, one that has the potential to amplify its voice in the international economy.
Africa was given a third seat on the IMF executive board. The world has changed significantly since the IMF emerged from the Bretton Woods conference in 1944. Its original 29 member states have expanded to 190 but there’s been little change over the years to quotas or voting rights, and the cries for reform have grown. ..
