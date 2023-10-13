EDITORIAL: Constitutional Court divorce ruling welcome
Acknowledging the value of domestic work before a divorce is a good step
The Constitutional Court declared parts of the Divorce Act unconstitutional this week. Historically, many women found themselves in marriages, out of community of property, where their husbands’ assets were caged off. However, such women contributed to their husbands’ wealth by looking after their children and maintaining the home. In other words, but for women’s efforts, these men would not have been able to accumulate their wealth.
However, when such relationships ended, women would be left with nothing and men could leave with all the wealth. The Divorce Act sought to remedy this. It provides that the “poorer” person in a divorce may ask the court to reach into the “richer” person’s assets that were previously blocked off. On Tuesday, the apex court merely expanded the pool of who could apply for this remedy...
