EDITORIAL: Census figures need a health warning, but they tell good news

Stats SA workers gathering census data in Pretoria. Picture: ALET PRETORIUS/GALLO IMAGES
The launch of the 2022 census results on Tuesday was attended by great fanfare and much talk of the challenges that faced fieldworkers and the statistics agency. The census should have been conducted in 2021, 10 years after the previous 2011 census. Instead it was delayed by the Covid pandemic until February 2022. Add to that floods, riots and the local elections, and it was not a happy time to count every person in SA on the relevant night, as a census is supposed to do.
But while all these “challenges” help to explain the outcome, they cannot excuse an undercount which was a disturbingly high 31%. That is more than double the undercount in the 2011 census, which itself drew fire for the quality of data it produced. And while statisticians have ways and means of controlling for undercounts, and a post-enumeration survey was done in line with international standards, it’s hard to see how even the experts can work around such a high undercount.
The bottom line is that the data must be taken with a large pinch of salt. And since some groups got undercounted even more than others (the undercount among Indian and white South Africans, and small children, was particularly high), we must assume that particular data are particularly questionable.
For all that, the release of the first phase of Census 2022 data is to be welcomed. It provides us with a picture of SA and the people who live in it which is crucial for policymakers in the public and private sectors, enabling them to plan and make decisions about budgets and the allocation of resources. It will provide demographers and analysts with material for years to come. And it contains some encouraging news about living in SA and about how much progress we have made since the dawn of democracy.
So we now know officially that just more than 62-million people live in SA and that the population has grown by almost 20% since 2011. The Western Cape is now the third most populated province after KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. And the numbers tell us black Africans now make up 81% of the population and coloured people a further 8% whereas whites have declined to 7.3% from 9% in 2011, and Indian/Asian people make up just 2.7%.
We also now know, encouragingly, how well SA has actually done in providing services for its people, with huge improvements since the first census of the democratic era in 1996 and since the previous census in 2011.
The number of adults who have completed secondary education has more than doubled to 37.6%. That’s still way too low, but it’s a huge and significant jump that affects the life chances of so many young South Africans. There’s further good news in the increases in the proportion with post-school education and with access to early childhood education, though clearly much work has still to be done.
Perhaps even more striking is that almost 90% of SA’s population now lives in formal housing — and that almost 95% of the population has access to electricity and 82% have access to piped water inside their houses or yards. These are impressive numbers for a middle-income developing country. They make it more urgent that the government should act to ensure the lights stay on and the water flows for all 62-million.
