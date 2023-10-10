EDITORIAL: A two-state solution is still the only answer
Israel has a right to exist. Palestine has a right to exist. There should be peace
10 October 2023 - 05:00
On Saturday Islamist militant group Hamas, operating from Gaza, launched a brutal and unprecedented air, sea and land assault on the southern parts of Israel.
Nearly 1,000 mostly civilian Israelis were killed, and thousands wounded. As many as 260 young people were reported to have been gunned down at a concert for peace near the Gaza border...
