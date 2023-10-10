EDITORIAL: A graceful move
10 October 2023 - 05:00
Mteto Nyati, the former CEO of MTN’s SA division and Altron, has decided to step down as a board member of two of SA’s largest companies, Nedbank and Telkom. The move is a rare example of a corporate leader knowing when to quit.
Nyati cited an increased workload as the reason for his resignation, which will take effect at the end of October. He will remain the chair of Wazo Investments, a company that invests in technology start-ups, and has been appointed as interim chair of Eskom...
