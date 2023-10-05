EDITORIAL: JSC hearings show improvement but more must be done
The commission still needs to address some concerns that affect its credibility and transparency
This week the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviewed candidates for important courts, including the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), the electoral court and the labour and labour appeal courts. The interviews were a marked improvement over the previous ones, which descended into political point-scoring, mudslinging and accusations. However, the JSC still needs to address some concerns that affect its credibility and transparency.
One of those concerns is a lack of clarity on what the JSC wants. On the one hand, judges who wanted to move to the appellate bench were either doing so too late or too early. Johannes Daffue, a Free State judge of 12 years, would only have had three years at the SCA if he had been nominated. On the other hand, Mokgere Masipa, a KwaZulu-Natal judge of eight years, was said by various law bodies to be acting too soon...
