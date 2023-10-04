EDITORIAL: Make it make sense

International relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor was recently forced to explain her apparent irritability upon hearing that two prominent South Africans — Redi Tlhabi and Chris Maroleng — had been asked to appear before the US congressional committee on foreign affairs for an engagement on bilateral relations between SA and the US.
She initially appeared to offer a somewhat authoritarian response in which she questioned the capacity of Tlhabi and Maroleng to speak about SA as mere citizens, saying she was “a little perturbed at this hearing … they invited two South Africans to comment not just on SA’s government but on the ANC as well”.
The department’s spokesperson, Clayson Monyela, intervened to clarify that Pandor was “not questioning the practice of US Congress committees inviting state and non-state actors to give testimony or presentations on various topics. She’s rather concerned about the approach in this hearing of blurring the lines between the ruling party and state.”
It seems the minister missed the fact that this is entirely the point.
Maroleng and Tlhabi made perceptive and critical input on the US approach in SA that is worth listening to, specifically on the limited usefulness of listening to politicians when wanting to understand this country.
The blurring of lines between SA’s needs and the ANC’s archaic foreign policy position is the cause of the unnecessarily turbulent period of international relations the country has endured since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. SA’s flirtatious approach to the Kremlin is inexplicable if you don’t understand this. The US Congress now does.
