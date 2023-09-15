EDITORIAL: Aggressive pricing and grid woes
Load-shedding and pricing strategy weigh on Shoprite’s bottom line
15 September 2023 - 05:00
Shoprite is feeling the heat from both its aggressive pricing strategy and the electricity grid.
The retailer has kept internal inflation below the official food inflation for years, helping it notch up market share gains. At the same time, the frequent power outages are jacking up its costs. The double whammy is weighing on its bottom line and threatens to chip away at its valuation premium. ..
