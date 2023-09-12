EDITORIAL: Some comfort for the MPC in falling inflation expectations
The debate now is whether interest rates are high enough to start getting inflation back to target
Inflation expectations are one of the data points the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee pays close attention to when it makes interest rate decisions, as it will again when it meets next week (September 19-21).
Inflation expectations matter because they shape the behaviour of the price and wage setters, which helps to drive inflation. Shocks like oil or food price spikes or exchange rate depreciations may lift consumer prices on a one-off basis. But if businesses start upping their prices or trade unions increase their pay demands on the expectation that the price rises will continue, it generates second-round effects that keep inflation high, and can lead to a price spiral if they remain unchecked. That’s why monetary policymakers watch the expectations data closely to see whether inflation is under control, or not, and whether they need to take firmer action on interest rates or loosen up. ..
