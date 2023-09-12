EDITORIAL: Need for a more robust say on executive pay
Shareholders appear to be powerless to exercise real influence on lavish executive pay practices
TFG has once again faced a backlash from shareholders over its executive pay. At its AGM on Thursday, 71% of shareholders voted against the CEO and CFO’s pay, and 56% against the implementation report that details how the bonuses and pay are calculated. This triggered a requirement for the company to engage with dissenting shareholders.
This is not the first time TFG has faced such a challenge. It failed to secure shareholder support, or 75% backing, for at least one of the two votes, for a good five years. In this case the percentage of shareholders dissenting was particularly high. The company said it had consulted with shareholders and made changes to its policy, but clearly this was not enough to appease the critics...
