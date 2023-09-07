EDITORIAL: Woolies fashion revival looks good
The makeover of a division some analysts argue should be sold is not yet complete, but it is starting to fit better
07 September 2023 - 05:00
What’s not to like about Woolworths’ latest annual results? Sales grew by more than 10%, profit increased almost a fifth and it returned almost R7bn to shareholders via dividend payouts and the largest share buyback programme in history.
Perhaps most importantly, CEO Roy Bagattini closed the most painful chapter in the company’s history by offloading retailer David Jones while also opening what looks like an exciting one for the company’s fashion, beauty and home division (FBH). ..
