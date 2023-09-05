EDITORIAL: Stopping the Transnet train from derailing SA
The question is whether Transnet’s leadership is fit for purpose
05 September 2023 - 05:00
There was something refreshing in last Friday’s release of Transnet’s full-year results. There was frankness and less defensiveness. The other surprise was the scale of the loss was just under R6bn, which was more than the industry had expected. But then again, Transnet is a shrinking business.
Attempts to contain the fallout from the bad numbers, by releasing them on Friday instead of a weekday, failed. The numbers’ story was given the right prominence by the public rebuke of the Transnet leadership by Pravin Gordhan, public enterprises minister, during the presentation...
