EDITORIAL: Coal miners feel the heat
Profits plunge as prices collapse, rail infrastructure deteriorates and climate activists ramp up pressure
Thungela and Exxaro, SA’s two largest coal producers, are feeling the heat. The companies have seen their profits plunge (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/mining/2023-08-17-sa-roads-too-expensive-for-exxaro-coal-exports/) in the first six months of 2023, as coal prices collapsed, rail infrastructure deteriorated, and climate activists ramped up pressure.
The outlook is grim. Unless they can diversify their portfolios and align their strategies with the global climate agenda, they may have to cut jobs or close mines to survive. If anything, that would be how the malfunctioning national rail network stops being a discussion in corporate boardrooms and plays out in a hard, unforgivable way in the lives of real people on the ground...
