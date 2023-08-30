EDITORIAL: Opening the Phala Phala report would do the Reserve Bank a favour
Due for an appearance in parliament on Wednesday, it can expect some aggressive scrutiny
The Reserve Bank is due in parliament on Wednesday and it can expect some aggressive questioning on its Phala Phala report. Hopefully parliamentary privilege will allow the Bank greater scope to explain its findings.
The Bank has done itself no favours with a communications strategy that arguably said too much, too cryptically, rather than too little. It could simply have said its extensive investigation found no evidence that President Cyril Ramaphosa contravened foreign exchange regulations. And it could, correctly, have pointed out that legislation requires it to keep details of individual forex transactions confidential, no matter who the parties are. Instead the Bank opted to provide a brief and incomprehensible explanation, saying the Phala Phala transaction had never been “perfected”. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.