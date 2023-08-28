EDITORIAL: Bank’s fight against inflation needs wider support
28 August 2023 - 05:00
Consumer price inflation came in unexpectedly close to the midpoint of the inflation target range in July. It is welcome news, testament to the firm action the Reserve Bank has taken since it started hiking interest rates in November 2021, and it is likely to take the pressure off for further hikes, at least for now.
But SA is not yet out of the inflation woods. The external and domestic environments remain risky. And there is much that actors other than the Bank can and should do to help mitigate those risks...
