Gauteng MEC for human settlements Lebogang Maile unleashed a tirade against News24 journalist Kyle Cowan after the journalist inquired about progress in the investigation into a multimillion-rand loan granted by the Gauteng Partnership Fund to Nceba Nonkwelo, son-in-law of deputy president Paul Mashatile.
Maile told Cowan to “shut up”, calling him “a racist” and “stupid white man” in a call News24 has made public.
The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has rightly called on Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi to not only reprimand Maile, but to “state publicly whether the views of Maile reflect those of the provincial government”. To date, there has been no acknowledgment from government.
Cowan, as a member of the media, has a duty to ask public officials questions and to hold them accountable. Open dialogue benefits all society. The media are the bridge between members of the public and those who are meant to serve. Being questioned by the media is what public officials signed up for.
Journalists should be allowed to do their job without fear and intimidation. It is vital for our democracy that we have a strong and independent media that can hold those in power to account, and inform the public, not least because their decisions affect our lives.
Public officials, especially in leadership, cannot be allowed to speak to anyone like this, never mind the media. We deserve better as South Africans.
EDITORIAL: Maile’s tirade undermines media’s role
Journalists should be allowed to do their job without fear and intimidation
