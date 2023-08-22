EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa’s fence-sitting
President's address was a masterpiece of fence-sitting, or a master stroke of mollification
It’s been a while since President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation at what some insist on calling a “family meeting”.
Sunday night’s foreign policy address came as a timely surprise. It was the first coherent policy statement from the president after more than 18 months of policy confusion and contestation sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It was a masterpiece of fence-sitting, or a master stroke of mollification, depending on one’s viewpoint. But Ramaphosa sought to stay friends with all sides in a fractious world order in which SA has severely damaged its reputation and put its most important trade and investment relationships at risk. Arguably he succeeded...
