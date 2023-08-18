EDITORIAL: Mixed blessings for Nampak

Nampak has reached a deal with its lenders to restructure its debt and raise R1bn in a rights offer. The agreement, announced on Monday, will give SA’s largest packaging company breathing room to execute its turnaround strategy, which involves focusing on its core metals business and selling off noncore assets. But the deal comes with drawbacks, which are not insurmountable.
First, the debt restructure will create a complex and layered capital structure, with core and noncore debt at different levels of the group. The noncore debt, which amounts to about R2.6bn, will be housed in a new intermediate holding company and have to be repaid within 18 months. This means Nampak will have to rely on the success of its asset disposal plan, which may face delays or lower valuations due to market conditions.
Second, the rights offer will dilute existing shareholders, who have already seen their shares lose more than 90% of their value in the past year. The offer price and ratio have not been disclosed yet, but they are likely to be at a steep discount to the current market price of about R200 per share.
Third, the turnaround strategy is ambitious and risky. Nampak aims to improve its profitability, reduce its leverage and increase its market share by focusing on its core metals business at home and in Angola. However, this business faces intense competition from rivals such as GZ Industries, a Nigerian company that produces aluminium beverage cans and launched its first factory in SA in 2020. Nampak also has to contend with currency volatility, regulatory uncertainty and political instability in its key markets.
Despite the challenges, Nampak has some strengths that it can build on to secure a new lease of life. It has drafted Phildon Roux as its new CEO. Roux, who has more than three decades of experience in the consumer goods sector, will take over from the beginning of September. He has served as a board member of various companies, including Pioneer, Tiger Brands, Oceana and Sea Harvest. He was also the CEO of Adcorp and has a proven track record of delivering results and creating value for shareholders.
He will be supported by Glenn Fullerton, the CFO of the group for the last eight years, and Michael Dorn, the chief restructuring officer, and the new executive team.
Furthermore, this business has a strong competitive position and growth potential in the beverage can market. Nampak has a loyal customer base and long-term contracts with top fast-moving consumer goods companies such as Coca-Cola, AB InBev and Heineken.
Nampak deserves credit for securing the support of its lenders and shareholders for its debt deal and turnaround plan. But the company still has a long way to go before it can restore its financial health and regain its competitive edge. The debt deal is a mixed blessing for Nampak.
EDITORIAL: Mixed blessings for Nampak
The packaging company will have space to implement its turnaround plans after its deal with bankers
