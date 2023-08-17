Any decline in the unemployment rate is welcome news, and the latest official figures showing the rate subsided to 32.6% in the second quarter, from a peak of 35.3% at the end of 2021, are a nice surprise.
There are some encouraging details too. Formal sector employment is up almost 7% on a year ago, employment is up 5% overall and even construction is finally picking up as renewable energy projects forge ahead.
It goes without saying that SA’s unemployment rate is still way too high, and it is disturbing that employment is only now finally returning to its pre-Covid levels. That reflects SA’s tragically poor growth performance. We need 3% growth to keep unemployment constant, higher than that to start reducing it. At below 1%, the economy is not even close.
The latest figures highlight again the need for much faster and firmer action to turn the economy around. It is not just about ending the electricity and logistics crises hobbling the economy. Evidence shows that rates of survival among informal and small businesses in SA are way lower than they should be, and far below those of emerging markets where unemployment is much lower.
If we want more jobs, we need lighter-touch regulation and more appropriate support that will enable small businesses and even the tiniest of informal operators to thrive.
EDITORIAL: Good news on jobs
Employment is up 5% overall
