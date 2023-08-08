EDITORIAL: Women’s Day is one for the boys
Ahead of the 70th anniversary of the women’s march, the lot of women and children in SA leaves much to be desired
In an era in which keyboard revolutionaries abound it is hard to imagine the courage required for the 20,000 women who marched to the Union Buildings on August 9 1956 to protest against the pass laws. In their petition, signed by 14,000 people, they demanded an end to the “dompas” and decried the indignities it would bring to black women and their families. Prime minister JG Strydom sent his secretary to receive the petitions, and the rest is sad and tortuous history.
As the 70th anniversary of the march appears on our near horizon, the lot of women and children in this country is a bitter pill to swallow...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.