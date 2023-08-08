EDITORIAL: Full plate for Spar’s new bosses
The newly appointed pair must fix the retailer’s image and operational performance
08 August 2023 - 05:00
Spar has reshuffled its top brass after a messy year. It recently named Angelo Swartz as its new CEO and Megan Pydigadu as its new COO, and they inherit a company that has been rocked by governance, accounting and franchise issues while fending off fierce competition.
Swartz, who will be the first black CEO of a big listed SA food retailer, is an insider who knows the business well. Pydigadu is an outsider who has a track record of fixing troubled companies. She was the CFO of EOH, an IT group that was hit by fraud and debt. ..
