EDITORIAL: Rogue lawyers erode public trust in the rule of law
Watchdog Legal Practice Council has been partially successful in holding practitioners accountable
04 August 2023 - 05:00
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) last week suspended six directors of a law firm after the Legal Practice Council (LPC) investigated the firm for missing millions from Road Accident Fund payouts allegedly belonging to clients.
“Public confidence in the legal profession is enhanced,” the SCA said, “by maintaining the highest ethical standards. A lack of trust in the legal profession goes hand in hand with the erosion of the rule of law.”..
