EDITORIAL: Rand’s rebound no reason to relax
SA is still vulnerable to the market’s swings and roundabouts
The rand has strengthened lately as global investors’ appetite for risk has revived. The rand went as strong as R17.27 to the dollar last week, and though it had subsided to trade at R17.79/$ late on Monday, this is still nothing like the almost R20 horror level it reached in late May.
The gains are no particular accomplishment of our own: emerging markets have gained in general as the dollar has weakened. That’s mainly because markets don’t see US interest rates going any higher, even if cuts are not expected until 2024. The bearishness on the dollar has seen investors head back into SA government bonds, which have seen net inflows in the past two months, with net inflows R25.8bn since early June...
