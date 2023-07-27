EDITORIAL: Footballers we can be proud of
27 July 2023 - 05:00
Our national women’s football team has given us more joy than our men’s team has for a while now, and Banyana Banyana’s World Cup outing is one to make us proud.
The team, Africa’s champions after their Morocco victory last year, made it to the World Cup for only the second time. They came heartbreakingly close to beating third-ranked Sweden in their first match, going down 2-1 in the end. We will all be cheering for Banyana as they play their crucial second match in New Zealand on Thursday night...
