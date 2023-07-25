EDITORIAL: Electricity minister distorts truth on Komati shutdown
Ramokgopa’s statements on the power station simply do not reflect reality
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is playing fast and loose with the facts in saying that a reluctant SA was somehow forced to shut down Komati power station in Mpumalanga in 2022. He is also distorting the truth when he claims this shutdown deprived the country of 1,000MW (equal to one stage of load-shedding) of reliable power.
Speaking at a Standard Bank event on Monday (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bloomberg/news/2023-07-25-ramokgopa-attacks-climate-finance-pact-saying-komati-units-should-be-restarted/), Ramokgopa said if he could have his way he would have Eskom restart Komati, “the best-performing power station at the time when we closed it”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.