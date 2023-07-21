EDITORIAL: Climate denialism a bad look
In a week when many places in the northern hemisphere recorded record high temperatures, it is not a good look when coal miners in SA, one of the most carbon-intensive economies in the world, participate in a conference where the opening keynote speaker engages in climate denialism.
CEOs of coal companies made it clear at the Coal & Energy Transition Day this week that for as long as coal is being burnt to generate electricity they want to be the ones to supply that coal. They are right. Coal will still form part of the energy mix in SA and elsewhere in the world for the next 30 to 40 years, and perhaps even longer. Their strategies are clear and even defensible. However, having a growth strategy that is not exactly pro-climate mitigation is entirely different from denying the human impact on Earth’s climate...
