EDITORIAL: Focus must now shift to management at Transnet
New board needs to lean on management to up its game in improving operational efficiency and accountability
19 July 2023 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF
After nearly two years of operating with a depleted board, Transnet now has a new board. This is welcome and the new board, chaired by former Anglo American head Andile Sangqu, must be given a chance.
Supposedly to provide continuity, former chair Popo Molefe and fellow nonexecutive director Sydney Mufamadihave been reappointed.
The challenges facing the board are obvious but hard to tackle. In the past three years, the performance of the state-owned freight transport company has deteriorated considerably, causing commodity exporters to miss out on a commodity boom. Volumes are down, and unlikely to recover any time soon thanks to inefficiency and shortage of locomotives.
Critically, the old board and management failed to resolve a long-standing dispute with CRRC, the Chinese locomotives manufacturer, which has seen more than 100 locomotives being parked due to lack of parts.
The new board will need to lean on management to up its game in improving operational efficiency and accountability. Until now, management blamed everything on corruption and took no responsibility for its share of the rot.
Sangqu’s board also needs to oversee Transnet’s reluctant bid to allow the private sector to participate in its ports and rail freight infrastructure.
EDITORIAL: Focus must now shift to management at Transnet
New board needs to lean on management to up its game in improving operational efficiency and accountability
After nearly two years of operating with a depleted board, Transnet now has a new board. This is welcome and the new board, chaired by former Anglo American head Andile Sangqu, must be given a chance.
Supposedly to provide continuity, former chair Popo Molefe and fellow nonexecutive director Sydney Mufamadi have been reappointed.
The challenges facing the board are obvious but hard to tackle. In the past three years, the performance of the state-owned freight transport company has deteriorated considerably, causing commodity exporters to miss out on a commodity boom. Volumes are down, and unlikely to recover any time soon thanks to inefficiency and shortage of locomotives.
Critically, the old board and management failed to resolve a long-standing dispute with CRRC, the Chinese locomotives manufacturer, which has seen more than 100 locomotives being parked due to lack of parts.
The new board will need to lean on management to up its game in improving operational efficiency and accountability. Until now, management blamed everything on corruption and took no responsibility for its share of the rot.
Sangqu’s board also needs to oversee Transnet’s reluctant bid to allow the private sector to participate in its ports and rail freight infrastructure.
Transnet completes manganese rail upgrade
State should ease SOE requirements for procurement, says Transnet CEO
EDITORIAL: Transnet under dark clouds
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.