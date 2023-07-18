JONATHAN COOK: Good customer service can make a business stand out above the rest
ZA Support offers an excellent service and thrives on repeat business
18 July 2023 - 05:00
What makes a business stand out? I took my MacBook in for upgrading recently, choosing ZA Support on the basis of online reviews, which all mentioned excellent communication.
When I booked it in online, Elise responded and opened a WhatsApp group of me, her and Courtney who runs the workshop. When I took the Mac in, Courtney himself met me at my car, and from then on I was kept informed throughout the two days, and was able to post questions and requests. What a pleasure...
