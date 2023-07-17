LETTER: No prospect US proxy will prevail

As acknowledged by Nato and the US, Ukraine has run out of ammunition and soldiers
17 July 2023 - 16:10
Your correspondent Bernard Benson, just like the so-called neo-con “Washington crazies”, is deluded if he thinks the US and Nato can prevail in the war they so recklessly provoked in Ukraine (“Russia: The US will prevail”, 13 July).
For eight years they trained Ukraine’s army to Nato standards. Yet the much-vaunted Ukrainian counteroffensive has dismally failed. As acknowledged by both Nato and the US, Ukraine has run out of both ammunition and soldiers. By contrast, Russia now has more than 1-million well-trained and equipped soldiers.
As the “Afghanistan Papers: At War with the Truth” confirmed in 2019, the Afghanistan war was “a war built on intentional and deliberate lies, just like the Vietnam War”. The same still applies with the Ukraine war.
President Joe Biden’s absurd speech in Vilnius that the US will support Ukraine “for as long as it takes” is reminiscent of Britain’s worthless security guarantees for Belgium and Poland before World War 1 and 2, and their consequences.
The British Empire and the pound sterling collapsed and, given its existing $31-trillion war debts, the same fate now beckons for the US Empire and the dollar.
Saudi Arabian oil as “black gold” has backed the dollar, and non-oil producing countries have in effect funded US “forever wars” since 1973. Saudi Arabia has however, now “jumped ship” and, like most countries in the “global south”, is tired of US arrogance and economic plunder.
As Archbishop Desmond Tutu declared: “If you want peace, talk to your enemies not your friends”.
Instead, the US, Nato and President Volodymyr Zelensky have refused to talk to Russia, and deliberately sabotaged efforts by Turkey, China and even SA to mediate a peace agreement.
A devastated Ukraine will have to surrender to whatever peace terms Russia imposes. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers will have needlessly died, plus more will remain crippled for life. Contrary to Benson’s delusions, there is no prospect that Ukraine, as the US proxy, will prevail.
Terry Crawford-Browne
Via email
