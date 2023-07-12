EDITORIAL: MultiChoice’s cosy deals undermine principles of good corporate governance
12 July 2023 - 05:00
MultiChoice certainly took its time in bowing to pressure from investors to end a consultancy contract with one of its board members, Kgomotso Moroka.
Under the contract, Moroka was paid R1.5m in the past year for her services as a senior counsel, raising uncomfortable questions about her role as an independent director and her ability to act in the best interests of the company and its shareholders. ..
