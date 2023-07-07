EDITORIAL: Time for tough decisions on public-sector personnel and pay
A review of the structure of the public service is urgently needed and must include an examination of the bloated size of the cabinet
The outcry from trade unions against the 3% pay increase awarded to public office-bearers is a bit rich coming from unions whose public sector members recently won a 7.5% increase for this year. But they have a point.
There is something tone deaf about the pay increase for office-bearers, who include ministers, parliamentarians and other politicians as well as judges. The increase goes against Treasury’s recommendation of a 1.5% increase. It will add more millions to the R37bn of unbudgeted extra expenditure which the government’s wage settlement with public sector unions is already going to cost it. It doesn’t make finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s task of stabilising public debt any easier at a time when the outlook for economic growth and tax collections is not looking good. Nor is there much reason to expect it will do anything to improve the services the government delivers to SA’s citizens, especially to its poor. ..
