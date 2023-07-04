Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Heartless plan to dump asylum seekers quashed

Top UK court tells government it cannot make its immigration problem an African issue

04 July 2023 - 05:00
British police patrol near a group of migrants from France. Picture: REUTERS
Most European countries are battling with how to deal with the stream of migrants arriving, but none have come up with such a heartless plan as that of the British government to export the problem to Africa.

The government wants to send tens of thousands of asylum seekers to Rwanda while their applications for asylum are considered. Once removed from British soil there will be little incentive for the applications to be processed with speed, possibly leaving the asylum seekers languishing for months if not years in a country far from their hopes and dreams.

The process is already a drawn-out one. According to the plan, if the claim for asylum is successful, the applicant would be invited to stay and settle in Rwanda.

Last week the British court of appeal shot down the plan as unlawful on the grounds — supported by the UN Refugee Agency but rejected by Rwanda — that there is a real risk that people sent to Rwanda will be returned to their home countries where they face persecution or other inhumane treatment, when in fact they have a good claim for asylum.

The government plans to appeal against the judgment in a bid to rid itself of a politically unpopular problem.

