EDITORIAL: Ultra-low consumer confidence makes for a bleak outlook for the economy

30 June 2023 - 05:00

In the first quarter of this year household spending contributed the most to what little economic growth there was. It is traditionally the mainstay of SA’s economy, accounting for two-thirds or more of overall expenditure. So when consumer confidence plunges to a record low, as the FNB/BER survey shows it did in the second quarter of this year, the economic omens are not good. 

Clearly households are under pressure, with inflation still high and employment still lagging. The latest Reserve Bank quarterly bulletin reports households are taking on more debt and paying more for it as interest rates rise — more than 8% of household disposable income is going on debt service costs. And while household spending rose in the first quarter, spending on durables and services decreased slightly in the first quarter and spending on semidurables such as clothing is still below pre-Covid levels. ..

