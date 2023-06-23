Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Catch 22 for Telkom

23 June 2023 - 05:00

Just how badly does Telkom need a cash infusion from the consortium of investors led by former CEO Sipho Maseko? A quick look at the partly state-owned telecom operator reveals it is in a tight spot.

Telkom is scrambling for cash to make up for the skyrocketing cost of doing business in a load-shedding environment in which competition is fierce, sales are sluggish and debt-laden consumers are struggling to pay their phone bills. ..

