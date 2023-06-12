Byron Lotter from Vetsact joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Tuesday afternoon’s market performance
Writing about the Comrades Marathon five years ago, a Financial Times journalist who’d come out to run the race said that everywhere else in the world runners aspired to complete a marathon: here, however, they aspired to the two ultramarathons, Comrades and Two Oceans — treating marathons as just the warm-up.
At a time of general gloom and doom, the excitement of this year’s record-breaking Comrades was a hugely welcome lift for SA spirits. The second-time winner of the men’s race, Tete Dijane, quit his job as a security guard to focus on ultramarathon running...
EDITORIAL: All hail the comrades
The ultra-marathon embodies the best of SA
