EDITORIAL: Kyalami dreaming

Formula One dreams postponed again due to SA’s close alignment to Russia

08 June 2023 - 05:00
General View of Kyalami GP Circuit in Johannesburg. Picture: TWITTER/INTERCONTINENTAL GT CHALLENGE
General View of Kyalami GP Circuit in Johannesburg. Picture: TWITTER/INTERCONTINENTAL GT CHALLENGE

When Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago briefed parliament’s finance committee on the Bank’s Finance Stability Review on Tuesday, he cautioned that the country’s foreign policy was spooking investors. “In our interactions with investors, SA’s political neutrality is misunderstood and increasingly questioned,” he said.

As if on cue, reports emerged from the world of motorsport that a mooted Formula One Grand Prix to be held at the storied Kyalami Raceway had been booted off the 2024 calendar due to concerns about SA’s close alignment to Russia. The hypocrisy of this is worth noting, as the sport has no qualms about operating in countries marked by oppressive governments, such as Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

But this is a blow, nonetheless. Aside from the fun factor of the F1 circus with its Netflix soap opera Drive to Survive coming to Joburg, the financial loss is significant. Kyalami is a world-class circuit brought up to standard over the past decade by owner Toby Venter. There is almost no cost whatsoever to the state, and only the huge investment and tourism upside. According to its website, the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, the economic impact of Formula One for the three years from 2012 to 2015 added $2.8bn into the local economy.

That this is lost due to our fumbling and incoherent foreign policy is infuriating. It’s a crying shame.

