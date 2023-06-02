Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Public participation is key

A rocket from the Constitutional Court is well deserved. Parliament must do better

02 June 2023 - 05:00

When the Constitutional Court despatches a rocket, it usually does so with great accuracy. In the matter of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act, it not only found the act to be unconstitutional but also that “parliament and the provincial legislature overwhelmingly failed to fulfil their constitutional obligations to facilitate a reasonable public participation process”.

The details explain the strength of the court’s language. It found, inter alia, that “Insufficient notice was given ahead of many of the hearings. At some hearings, there was a failure to conduct prehearing education. Some of the hearings were inaccessible. Limited transport was provided, and hearings took place in venues far from where people lived.” Documents were also not provided in the right language...

